UPDATE 1-Britain's fraud office questions Petrofac bosses over Unaoil
Chief Executive of Petrofac, Ayman Asfari, gestures as he speaks at the Offshore Europe Conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, September 9, 2009. Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd said on Friday that its chief executive and chief operating officer have been questioned by Britain's Serious Fraud Office in connection with the ongoing investigation into Monaco-based Unaoil.
