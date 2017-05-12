UK's SFO probes Petrofrac and subsidi...

UK's SFO probes Petrofrac and subsidiaries

Petrofac Ltd. said Friday it has been notified by the Serious Fraud Office that it has commenced an investigation into Petrofac and its subsidiaries. In August last year, Petrofac said its independent investigation into allegations of bribery by Monaco-based oil contractor Unaoil found no evidence that bribes were paid between 2002 and 2009 when Petrofac hired the company to carry out local consulting services, primarily in Kazakhstan.

