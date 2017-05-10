UK's fraud office questions Petrofac CEO, COO over Unaoil

May 12 Oilfield services provider Petrofac's chief executive and chief financial officer have been questioned by Britain's Serious Fraud Office in connection with an investigation into Monaco-based Unaoil, Petrofac said on Friday. CEO Ayman Asfari and COO Marwan Chedidhave were questioned under caution by the SFO, Petrofac said in a statement, adding that it is cooperating with authorities.

