Tories receive A 400,000 in donations from oil bosses ahead of election
The Conservative Party has received nearly A 400,000 in donations to their election campaign from top oil executives, according to figures from the Electoral Commission. The filings come shortly after it was revealed Petrofac chief executive Ayman Asfari, whose company is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, had given the Tories a series of donations worth A 90,000 in December.
