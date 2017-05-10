TKC Fact Check: Over the Weekend the ...

TKC Fact Check: Over the Weekend the Kansas City Single-Terminal...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

TKC FACT CHECK: OVER THE WEEKEND THE KANSAS CITY SINGLE-TERMINAL NO-BID AIRPORT SCHEME CRASHED AND BURNED AMONG LOCAL OPINION LEADERS!!! Mayor Sly's rigged bidding idea hasn't seemed to impress ANYONE in Kansas City and there hasn't been any significant defense of the idea from anybody but the consultant class . . . And so, just to be ironic .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Architecture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
Architecture Firm (Jun '15) Jun '15 Gerald Vonberger 1
Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Blueplate PR 1
Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Blueplate PR 1
2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14) May '14 blueplate 1
Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14) Apr '14 blueplate 1
Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Blueplate PR 1
See all Architecture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Architecture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,030 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC