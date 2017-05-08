Tetra Tech Selected for Australian De...

Tetra Tech Selected for Australian Defence Infrastructure Panel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cellular News

Tetra Tech announced today that Coffey, a Tetra Tech Company, has been selected by the Australian Defence Infrastructure Panel to provide essential infrastructure support and advisory consulting services to the Australian Department of Defence over a five year period. Coffey also served on the previous Panel, which ran from 2010 to 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cellular News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Architecture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
Architecture Firm (Jun '15) Jun '15 Gerald Vonberger 1
Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Blueplate PR 1
Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Blueplate PR 1
2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14) May '14 blueplate 1
Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14) Apr '14 blueplate 1
Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Blueplate PR 1
See all Architecture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Architecture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC