Som Completes Psac II Cube in the Bronx
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill has completed work on a new facility in the Bronx, New York, designed to improve the city's 911 emergency response network. The Public Safety Answering Center is housed within a cube that accommodates numerous city agencies including the police and fire departments as well as emergency medical services.
