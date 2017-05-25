Shareholder Alert: Girard Gibbs LLP Investigates Potential Securities ...

Girard Gibbs LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Petrofac Ltd. involving possible securities law violations related to a bribery, corruption and money laundering investigation by the UK Serious Fraud Office. On May 12, 2017, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office announced that it has launched an investigation into Petrofac's activities, on suspicion of "bribery, corruption and money laundering."

