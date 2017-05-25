Rebrand announced for WSP | Parsons B...

Rebrand announced for WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff

Wednesday Read more: Journal of Commerce

Parsons Brinckerhoff, a transportation engineering and management organization founded in 1885 in New York City, was acquired in 2014 by WSP, a professional services consultancy, explained a WSP media statement. For the past two-and-a-half years, the firm has operated as WSP "We have shaped the transportation infrastructure and skylines of American cities with some of the nation's tallest buildings and the public transit systems of New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Read more at Journal of Commerce.

Chicago, IL

