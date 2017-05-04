Project Update: Vancouver Introduces ...

Project Update: Vancouver Introduces First BRT-Light Line to the Area

Monday May 1

Tran debuted the first bus rapid transit line , the Vine, to the Clark County area in Vancouver, Washington, in January of 2017. The BRT-light line was a project that was designed to reduce rider's travel time and improve the reliability of C-Tran's service in the area.

