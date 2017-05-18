Petrofac boss Asfari donates to Torie...

Petrofac boss Asfari donates to Tories amid SFO probe

Under-fire Petrofac chief executive Ayman Asfari made a donation to the Conservative party ahead of June's general election, despite being under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office. Theresa May's party received the cash donation from the oil services firm's boss just days before it was revealed that Petrofac and Asfari were being investigated over suspected bribery, corruption and money laundering.

Chicago, IL

