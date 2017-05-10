Market Report: Ftse 100 closes at a record high

Britain's blue-chip stocks closed at a record high last night as the FTSE 100 climbed 0.7 per cent, or 48.8, to 7435.4, securing its third running week of gains. The market has had a stellar run in recent weeks, and was helped yesterday by a 9 per cent gain for drug maker AstraZeneca, the stock climbing 428.5p to 5176p.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Money.