Leadership turnover at the California High-Speed Rail Authority could signal shakeup
The organizational chart of top management at California's bullet train authority disappeared from the agency's website about three months ago, sending what now seems like a sign of impending shakeup. Chief Executive Jeff Morales announced his departure on April 21 in a letter sent to Gov. Jerry Brown and the rail authority.
