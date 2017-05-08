KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimat...

KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tetra Tech, Inc.

Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Tetra Tech in a note issued to investors on Friday. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58.

