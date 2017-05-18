Kansas City to hire outside counsel t...

Kansas City to hire outside counsel to scrutinize Burns & McDonnell airport proposal

Friday May 19 Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

The Kansas City Council has approved almost a half million dollars for an outside legal counsel to take a look at a plan for renovations at Kansas City International Airport. Officials want experts to consider a proposal by Burns & McDonnell, a Kansas City engineering firm that wants to privately finance and build a new airport terminal.

