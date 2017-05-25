Investor Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences...
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Petrofac Ltd. investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws. On May 25, 2017, Petrofac suspended its chief operating officer Marwan Chedid after a U.K. prosecutor said the Company hasn't cooperated with a bribery probe.
