Global Engineering Firm To Get $14.6M for LaGuardia AirTrain Design
An engineering firm founded by the man who designed the city's first subways has been tapped to lead the preliminary engineering and design studies for LaGuardia Airport 's AirTrain . Parsons Brinckerhoff was selected by the Port Authority to create the first studies of the AirTrain, which will "create a much-needed rail link to the airport," according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC