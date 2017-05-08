Global Engineering Firm To Get $14.6M for LaGuardia AirTrain Design

An engineering firm founded by the man who designed the city's first subways has been tapped to lead the preliminary engineering and design studies for LaGuardia Airport 's AirTrain . Parsons Brinckerhoff was selected by the Port Authority to create the first studies of the AirTrain, which will "create a much-needed rail link to the airport," according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.