Corner Brook committed to making publ...

Corner Brook committed to making public transit system better

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

When it appears many folks have an issue with a service being provided by the city, Mayor Charles Pender believes it's imperative to do what can be done to fix it. That's the mindset of Pender when it comes to the City of Corner Brook awarding the project for another public transit feasibility study to HDR Inc. Pender said there was a feasibility study carried out by the previous council and that's the only one he's aware of being done in the city, but he believes it was limited in scope and didn't address some of the major issues expressed to him over the past few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Architecture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
Architecture Firm (Jun '15) Jun '15 Gerald Vonberger 1
Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Blueplate PR 1
Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Blueplate PR 1
2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14) May '14 blueplate 1
Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14) Apr '14 blueplate 1
Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Blueplate PR 1
See all Architecture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Architecture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC