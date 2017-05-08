Corner Brook committed to making public transit system better

When it appears many folks have an issue with a service being provided by the city, Mayor Charles Pender believes it's imperative to do what can be done to fix it. That's the mindset of Pender when it comes to the City of Corner Brook awarding the project for another public transit feasibility study to HDR Inc. Pender said there was a feasibility study carried out by the previous council and that's the only one he's aware of being done in the city, but he believes it was limited in scope and didn't address some of the major issues expressed to him over the past few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.