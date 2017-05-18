City Council questions Burns & McDonnell on KCI

Tornado Watch issued May 18 at 3:00PM CDT expiring May 18 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Platte, Ray, Saline Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:43PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Barton, Benton, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, McDonald, Newton, Saint Clair, Vernon Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 12:52PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline Flood Warning issued May 18 at 11:18AM CDT expiring May 19 at 11:14AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued May 18 at 11:18AM CDT expiring May 23 at 10:59AM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray Flood Warning issued May ... (more)

