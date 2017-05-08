Burns & McDonnell Major Renewable Energy Delivery Project by Burns &...

Major Renewable Energy Delivery Project by Burns & McDonnell Breaks New Ground for Utility, Engineering Industry and Wins American Council of Engineering Companies Awards A first-of-its-kind underground transmission line completed in Chino and Chino Hills, Calif., the Mira Loma-Vincent 500kV Underground Transmission Project has broken new ground in engineering and construction while allowing a major utility to meet its goals for renewable generation and transmission. Working closely with Southern California Edison , Burns & McDonnell served as Owner's Engineer for routing a 3.7-mile, 500kV underground transmission line through densely populated neighborhoods in Chino and Chino Hills.

