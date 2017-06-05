Burns & McDonnell expands environment...

Burns & McDonnell expands environmental services team

Friday May 26 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

Burns & McDonnell , Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding its environmental services team with the hiring of Rick Cramer. Cramer, who will serve as environmental technologies manager, has more than 30 years of experience providing strategic planning and technical direction for multidisciplinary environmental projects.

