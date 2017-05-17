Bavarian Brewery site plans moving along
Bavarian Brewery site plans moving along The Bavarian Brewery site in Covington will be the new Kenton County Administration Building. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2017/05/17/bavarian-brewery-site-plans-moving-along/328572001/ COVINGTON - Strides are being made in the plan to transform the former Bavarian Brewery site into the new Kenton County Administration Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC