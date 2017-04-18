Wood to Manage Transit and Rail Opera...

Wood to Manage Transit and Rail Operations for WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff in Texas

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Mass Transit

In her new position, Wood is responsible for overseeing the firm's involvement in transit and rail projects throughout Texas. She will also serve in management and technical roles on transit and rail projects.

