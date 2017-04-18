Vogel to Lead Cincinnati Operations for WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff
In his new position, Vogel serves as market leader for the Cincinnati area, responsible for managing operations, developing strategies that position the firm for major business opportunities and establishing long-range plans and objectives. Some of WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff's recent projects in the area include The Cincinnati Bell Connector Streetcar, the Brent Spence Bridge replacement, the Boone County Transportation Plan, reconstruction of Fort Washington Way and construction management of the Great American Ballpark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC