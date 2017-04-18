Vogel to Lead Cincinnati Operations for WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff

In his new position, Vogel serves as market leader for the Cincinnati area, responsible for managing operations, developing strategies that position the firm for major business opportunities and establishing long-range plans and objectives. Some of WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff's recent projects in the area include The Cincinnati Bell Connector Streetcar, the Brent Spence Bridge replacement, the Boone County Transportation Plan, reconstruction of Fort Washington Way and construction management of the Great American Ballpark.

