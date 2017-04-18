Vogel to Lead Cincinnati Operations f...

Vogel to Lead Cincinnati Operations for WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Mass Transit

In his new position, Vogel serves as market leader for the Cincinnati area, responsible for managing operations, developing strategies that position the firm for major business opportunities and establishing long-range plans and objectives. Some of WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff's recent projects in the area include The Cincinnati Bell Connector Streetcar, the Brent Spence Bridge replacement, the Boone County Transportation Plan, reconstruction of Fort Washington Way and construction management of the Great American Ballpark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Architecture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
Architecture Firm (Jun '15) Jun '15 Gerald Vonberger 1
Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Blueplate PR 1
Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Blueplate PR 1
2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14) May '14 blueplate 1
Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14) Apr '14 blueplate 1
Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Blueplate PR 1
See all Architecture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Architecture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC