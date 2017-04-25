Still No Budgets For The City, TMU As Council Fails To Override Mayora s Veto

There is still no budget for either the city of Trenton or Trenton Municipala SUtilities after the city council failed to override the mayor's veto during Monday night's meeting. On votes of 5-2, with Jennifer Hottes absent, the council agreed to approve both budgets, which would have gone into effect on May 1. However, as he did after the budgets were approved on March 27, Mayor Dr. Nick McHargue again vetoed the two documents.

