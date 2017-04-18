SOM Reveals One Bangkok
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill has revealed the design for its forthcoming project One Bangkok near the city's Lumphini Park. Conceived as a vertical village, the nearly 40-acre development is expected to accommodate up to 60,000 people each day following its completion in 2025.
