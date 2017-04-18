SOM Reveals One Bangkok

SOM Reveals One Bangkok

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Contract

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill has revealed the design for its forthcoming project One Bangkok near the city's Lumphini Park. Conceived as a vertical village, the nearly 40-acre development is expected to accommodate up to 60,000 people each day following its completion in 2025.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Architecture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
Architecture Firm (Jun '15) Jun '15 Gerald Vonberger 1
Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Blueplate PR 1
Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Blueplate PR 1
2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14) May '14 blueplate 1
Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14) Apr '14 blueplate 1
Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Blueplate PR 1
See all Architecture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Architecture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC