Services set for man who dies after Missouri half marathon
The fiancee of a 34-year-old man who collapsed and died after finishing a half marathon last weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, is remembering him as an avid runner and "my perfect guy." Brandon Lee Russell of North Kansas City died after participating Saturday in the fundraising "Rock the Parkway" event sponsored by his employer, Burns & McDonnell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC