River North's 60-story 'Carillon' tower shot down, shorter high-rise still possible

A plan to bring a 60-story mixed-use skyscraper to the northeast corner of Wabash and Superior in Chicago's River North neighborhood will not be moving forward. According to an email distributed to residents this weekend by the office of Alderman Brendan Reilly, the 42nd Ward city councilman will not support the Planned Development application as proposed to a packed house of less than enthusiastic neighbors last month .

Chicago, IL

