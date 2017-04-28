Parker Williams | WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff
In a career that spans more than 45, years Williams has held leadership positions in both the public and private sectors. He served as administrator of the Maryland State Highway Administration, deputy secretary for administration at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and senior vice president at Xerox Services with roles and responsibilities that encompassed leading the electronic toll collection sales team and bottom-line responsibility for 12 toll agency contracts across several states.
