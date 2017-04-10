"Rock the Parkway has become one of the largest and most popular half marathons in the Midwest! Hosted by Burns & McDonnell since its beginning in 2010, the Rock the Parkway half marathon and the 5K have sold out every year." SADLY, IT'S NOT ENOUGH THAT BURNS & MAC IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST PARTS OF KANSAS CITY'S WATER SERVICES FAIL .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.