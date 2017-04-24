Johnson Named Michigan Area Manager for WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff

Johnson Named Michigan Area Manager f...

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Mass Transit

In his new position, Johnson, a vice president, is responsible for managing operations, establishing strong client relationships and maintaining a focus on business development and marketing for new and existing clients in the Detroit area and statewide. Some of the firm's projects in the area include design of the Rosa Parks Transit Center in downtown Detroit, construction management for the Detroit Windsor Tunnel ceiling slab replacement, owner's representative for the 18-mile reconstruction of Interstate 75, on-call consultant for the Michigan Department of Transportation connected vehicle program, designer of the seven-mile rebuild of Interstate 96 known as the 96fix project, and owner's engineer for the Detroit streetlights project.

