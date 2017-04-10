Is municipal broadband feasible?

Peter Hogan, Rochester Public Utilities director of corporate services, said that was the finding of Kansas City, Mo.-based consulting firm Burns and McDonnell. The further study would investigate whether a city-owned internet service could be sustained in the current market and what options exist for operating the service, which could include adding it to RPU's lineup, creating a new department or seeking a private entity to provide oversight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.