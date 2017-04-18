Hornby Bay Receives Exploration Permit
Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. is pleased to announce that has received an exploration permit from the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines to conduct drilling on its 100% owned East Clavos Gold Property in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp. The Company plans to undertake a diamond drill program consisting of a minimum of 8 drill holes totaling up to a length of 1,300 metres, subject to completion of a financing.
