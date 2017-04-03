Google celebrates Fazlur Rahman Khan's 88th birthday with a doodle
Google is celebrating the 88th birthday of Fazlur Rahman Khan, the structural engineer who designed the Sears Tower, , in Chicago. His daughter, Yasmin Sabina Khan, wrote of his accomplishments for Google and the doodle was drawn by Lydia Nichols.
