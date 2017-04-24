First a oeArchitect of the Yeara Goes to Mr. Kengo Kuma a " Designing New...

First "Architect of the Year" Goes to Mr. Kengo Kuma Designing New National Stadium, Shibuya Redevelopments, and New Shinagawa Station etc. Tokyo December 21, 2016 Nikkei Architecture , a magazine for professionals in architecture field published by Nikkei Business Publications , has selected Mr. Kengo Kuma, an architect and a professor of University of Tokyo, as "Architect of the Year 2017", honoring the most anticipated individual in architecture field in 2017.

