First a oeArchitect of the Yeara Goes...

First a oeArchitect of the Yeara Goes to Mr. Kengo Kuma a " Designing New...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NIKKEI BP

First "Architect of the Year" Goes to Mr. Kengo Kuma Designing New National Stadium, Shibuya Redevelopments, and New Shinagawa Station etc. Tokyo December 21, 2016 Nikkei Architecture , a magazine for professionals in architecture field published by Nikkei Business Publications , has selected Mr. Kengo Kuma, an architect and a professor of University of Tokyo, as "Architect of the Year 2017", honoring the most anticipated individual in architecture field in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NIKKEI BP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Architecture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
Architecture Firm (Jun '15) Jun '15 Gerald Vonberger 1
Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Blueplate PR 1
Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Blueplate PR 1
2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14) May '14 blueplate 1
Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14) Apr '14 blueplate 1
Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Blueplate PR 1
See all Architecture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Architecture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC