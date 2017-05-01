Corte Madera volunteers conceive bike...

Corte Madera volunteers conceive bike-pedestrian overpass

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The propose Tamalpais Drive overpass, as depicted in a design rendering, would include a boardwalk-style pedestrian and bike path cantilevered from the north side of the road. A busy Corte Madera overpass could soon benefit from a project that makes bicycling and pedestrian travel safer between the west and east sides of town.

