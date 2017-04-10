Commission reviews several road reconstruction projects
Transportation Superintendent Dave Pendleton presented several road reconstruction project updates to the Fremont County Commissioners last week. He presented on the Dry Creek Road Improvement Project, Cooper Road Corridor Study and Mortimore Lane Pathway.
