City OKs new wastewater plant contract

Renovations to the city of Hays wastewater treatment plant are moving forward once again, after the Hays City Commission unanimously approved a new proposal for design and construction services at Thursday's meeting. Renovations to the city of Hays wastewater treatment plant are moving forward once again, after the Hays City Commission unanimously approved a new proposal for design and construction services at Thursday's meeting.

