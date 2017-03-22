Three prominent Chicago architects selected for combined public housing/library projects
After announcing an ambitious plan to "co-locate" Chicago public library branches and public housing in new architecturally significant developments back in October, the city of Chicago has taken the wraps off of three such projects slated for West Ridge, Little Italy, and Irving Park. Three Chicago-based architecture firms were selected last week from a list of 32 firms that answered the city's initial Request for Qualifications in late 2016.
