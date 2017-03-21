SOM Debuts Renderings for Barnard College's Milstein Center
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill has revealed renderings for its design of the new Cheryl and Philip Milstein Teaching and Learning Center at Barnard College in New York. The firm was first tapped to execute the design in 2014.
