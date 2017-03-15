Sherief El-Banna joins Leo A Daly

Sherief El-Banna joins Leo A Daly

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

The 23-year industry veteran will manage "complex architecture and engineering projects on a wide range of commercial, industrial, healthcare and government projects," according to a press release. "Sherief is an outstanding project leader and will greatly enhance our capability in the local real estate market," Leo A Daly managing principal Matt Johnson said in the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Architecture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
Architecture Firm (Jun '15) Jun '15 Gerald Vonberger 1
Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Blueplate PR 1
Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Blueplate PR 1
2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14) May '14 blueplate 1
Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14) Apr '14 blueplate 1
Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Blueplate PR 1
See all Architecture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Architecture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC