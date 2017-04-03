See the Waldorf Astoria's SOM-designe...

See the Waldorf Astoria's SOM-designed renovation

Wednesday Mar 29

It's been nearly a month since the Waldorf Astoria hotel shuttered for a three-year renovation, and we're now getting some details about what that restoration might entail. The Wall Street Journal recently spoke with architects at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the firm that is leading the restoration and conversion of the hotel, and SOM has released some of the first rendering for what the restoration will look like.

