Reed to Manage West Region at WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff
Parsons Brinckerhoff . In his new position, Reed's responsibilities include management of the firm's civil, structural, traffic, planning, environment, and inspection services, as well as oversight of project management activities on key projects in the West region, which includes California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.
