Plan for 725-foot River North skyscraper revealed

Skidmore Owings & Merrill , the architecture firm behind Chicago's John Hancock Center and Willis Tower, is looking to once again leave its mark on the Windy City skyline with a new 60-story tower in River North. Last night, at a public presentation hosted by 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly and the River North Residents Association , a team composed of Symmetry Development, Fordham Real Estate, and SOM revealed their plans for the mixed-use skyscraper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.