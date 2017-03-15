Petrofac wins $1.3 bln contract in Ku...

Petrofac wins $1.3 bln contract in Kuwait

Tuesday

British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said on Tuesday Kuwait Oil Co had awarded the company a $1.3 billion engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Burgan oil field in south-east Kuwait. The company will develop a gathering centre to process crude oil and gas recovered from Arifjan, Marat, Minagish Oolite and Burgan Wara high hydrogen sulphide fields, with work scheduled to be completed by 2020.

Chicago, IL

