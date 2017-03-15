Petrofac wins $1.3 bln contract in Kuwait

British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said on Tuesday Kuwait Oil Co had awarded the company a $1.3 billion engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Burgan oil field in south-east Kuwait. The company will develop a gathering centre to process crude oil and gas recovered from Arifjan, Marat, Minagish Oolite and Burgan Wara high hydrogen sulphide fields, with work scheduled to be completed by 2020.

