HMH breach of contract case trial date set
Frank R. Howard Memorial Hospital is facing legal action claiming breach of contract by a firm specializing in design and hospital construction after the hospital allegedly failed to make regular payments or pay for labor and equipment and services dating back nearly five years. According to court records, the case trial is scheduled for May 30 through June 19. The contractor, HBE Corporation, specializes in hospital construction.
