Capstone Awards 2017: Special Judges Recognition - Kansas City streetcar
Location: River Market to Union Station Size: 2.2 miles Value:$102 million Players: City of Kansas City and Kansas City Streetcar Authority, developers; KC Streetcar Constructors , general contractor; HDR Inc., lead engineer and architect; Burns & McDonnell, engineering ; Dimensional Innovations, construction of streetcar stop shelters and ... (more)
