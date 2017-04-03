Burns & McDonnell Burns & McDonnell Completes Big Bend Solar Project...

Burns & McDonnell Burns & McDonnell C...

Wednesday Mar 29

Burns & McDonnell met substantial completion requirements on March 1 for commercial operation of the Big Bend Solar project in Tampa, Fla. The 106-acre solar photovoltaic project is owned and operated by Tampa Electric and is the largest single source of solar power in the Tampa area with capacity to serve 3,300 homes.

