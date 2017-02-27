UPDATE 1-Weir hurt by weak oil prices while peer Petrofac sees order uptick
Feb 22 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for energy and mining industries, reported a 22 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, hurt by a weak North American oil and natural gas market. Peer Petrofac Ltd said it saw an uptick in bidding activity in its core Middle Eastern markets as oil prices recovered to the company's breakeven range of $55-$60 per barrel.
