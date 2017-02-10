Trommer to Manage Transit Finance at ...

Trommer to Manage Transit Finance at WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff

In his new position, Trommer will manage transit and rail project development and finance activities, with responsibility for developing and executing financing strategies for major transportation capital investments. He has 29 years of experience advising on the issuance of bonds and loans encompassing debt secured by dedicated sales taxes, toll revenues, fare revenues, federal funds, state appropriations, real estate taxes and petroleum fees.

